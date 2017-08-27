Bundaberg inventor is flying high with board

BUNDABERG inventor Demetrias Rejtano is no stranger to videos featuring his 2WheelBoard going viral.

But he was in for a new kind of thrill when he found out a clip of his son Nash riding his 2WheelBoard at Elliott Heads had been viewed more than 388 million times.

It was featured in a compilation video of people performing "awesome" stunts according to People are Awesome, who shared the video.

"It's the biggest Facebook video ever," Mr Rejtano said.

A screenshot from the viral video showing Nash Rejtano on the 2WheelBoard. Crystal Jones

The news comes as the cherry on the cake for the local inventor, who says various videos featuring his board had around 30 million views last year.

"They go viral pretty quick," he said.

Advertising is about being smart, according to Mr Rejtano.

"I just get videos all the time going viral and that's why people want to buy the 2WheelBoard, because of all these videos," he said.

2WHEEL: Utah Rejtano letting loose at the Bargara skate bowl. Mike Knott BUN2408172WHEEL1

"It's all about the content."

As for business, he says things are "going really good".

Mr Rejtano will soon head to England where he has found an investor to help continue marketing his product.

A factory will also be built in the UK.

The board is like a skateboard, but has two big wheels and can go over most terrain including snow.

In recent years, Mr Rejtano has had a spot on the Shark Tank TV program and was also invited to rub shoulders with royalty at an expo in Dubai.