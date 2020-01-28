Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

BUNDABERG Regional Council will receive $1 million after today’s announcement there would be an extension to the Drought Communities Program.

Last year, Bundaberg was excluded from the list of councils eligible for drought funding.

Now after a review, Bundaberg will receive the money to fund drought relief projects such as events that support tourism and to build infrastructure and amenities.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he conducted an investigation that found why Bundaberg was previously denied.

“The review of the Drought Communities Program declarations announced today has taken into account rainfall data and both agricultural and broader employment information,” Mr Pitt said.

“After investigating I found that the criteria which calculated agricultural jobs in the region didn’t include agricultural processing or packaging jobs.

“This was despite Bundaberg being one of the largest small crops growing regions in Australia, the largest macadamia growing and processing region in the Southern hemisphere and a large sugar cane, grazing and avocado growing region.”