Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROUGHT: Bundaberg botanic gardens.
DROUGHT: Bundaberg botanic gardens.
News

Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Jan 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council will receive $1 million after today’s announcement there would be an extension to the Drought Communities Program.

Last year, Bundaberg was excluded from the list of councils eligible for drought funding.

Now after a review, Bundaberg will receive the money to fund drought relief projects such as events that support tourism and to build infrastructure and amenities.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he conducted an investigation that found why Bundaberg was previously denied.

“The review of the Drought Communities Program declarations announced today has taken into account rainfall data and both agricultural and broader employment information,” Mr Pitt said.

“After investigating I found that the criteria which calculated agricultural jobs in the region didn’t include agricultural processing or packaging jobs.

“This was despite Bundaberg being one of the largest small crops growing regions in Australia, the largest macadamia growing and processing region in the Southern hemisphere and a large sugar cane, grazing and avocado growing region.”

bundaberg drought drought communities program drought funding member for hinkler keith pitt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        News A BELLIGERENT 22-year-old who bashed a taxi driver had once also hit a bus driver while trying to evade a fare.

        • 28th Jan 2020 9:41 AM
        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        premium_icon Man, 50, taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        News A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after a reported snake bite in the...

        'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        premium_icon 'TOUGH GIG': Why trawlers can't get Bundy workers on board

        News Workers having to be brought in to fill shortfall