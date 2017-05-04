Bundaberg ICU to move for cleaning, upgrades

BUNDABERG Hospital's intensive care services will be relocated to a section of the emergency department for 10 days to enable remediation and upgrade works to take place this month.

Upgrade work on the ICU was already scheduled for later in the year, but it has been moved forward to coincide with cleaning and maintenance of the air-conditioning system to remove the growth of mould present in some non-clinical areas, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has said in a statement.

Chief operating officer Debbie Carroll said the Wide Bay Public Health Unit advised the mould presented no risk in its current state, but WBHHS leadership had decided to prioritise the upgrade and maintenance work.

"The safety of our patients and staff is always our first priority,” Ms Carroll said.

"The work will cause disruptions to the unit, so the most appropriate course of action is to relocate patients within the hospital.

"While there is currently no risk to patients, we're taking a planned approach and are moving upgrade and maintenance work forward to prevent any future issues.

"ICU patients will be relocated to a section of the Emergency Department on May 16, and the works will take place between May 17-25. We expect the ICU to reopen on May 26.

"Importantly, there will be no interruption to Intensive Care services throughout this period.”

Refurbishment works to be carried out at the same time are set to include upgrades to plumbing, wall and ceiling repairs and painting, flooring replacement and lighting upgrades.

Wide Bay Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young, who has been consulted throughout the process, said mould and fungi were part of the natural environment.

"Everyone is exposed to indoor and outdoor mould, through breathing air and contact with natural and man-made surfaces,” Dr Young said.

"Mould may cause some health consequences for sensitive individuals and patients with severely compromised immune systems, such as those receiving chemotherapy or organ transplant treatment.

"However, mould growth in buildings needs to be controlled to prevent building damage and minimise the risk of health effects.”