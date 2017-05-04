26°
News

Bundaberg ICU to move for cleaning, upgrades

4th May 2017 10:30 AM
EMERGENCY: Bundaberg Hospital.
EMERGENCY: Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott BUN051016EMERGENCY6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Hospital's intensive care services will be relocated to a section of the emergency department for 10 days to enable remediation and upgrade works to take place this month.

Upgrade work on the ICU was already scheduled for later in the year, but it has been moved forward to coincide with cleaning and maintenance of the air-conditioning system to remove the growth of mould present in some non-clinical areas, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has said in a statement.

Chief operating officer Debbie Carroll said the Wide Bay Public Health Unit advised the mould presented no risk in its current state, but WBHHS leadership had decided to prioritise the upgrade and maintenance work.

"The safety of our patients and staff is always our first priority,” Ms Carroll said.

"The work will cause disruptions to the unit, so the most appropriate course of action is to relocate patients within the hospital.

"While there is currently no risk to patients, we're taking a planned approach and are moving upgrade and maintenance work forward to prevent any future issues.

"ICU patients will be relocated to a section of the Emergency Department on May 16, and the works will take place between May 17-25. We expect the ICU to reopen on May 26.

"Importantly, there will be no interruption to Intensive Care services throughout this period.”

Refurbishment works to be carried out at the same time are set to include upgrades to plumbing, wall and ceiling repairs and painting, flooring replacement and lighting upgrades.

Wide Bay Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young, who has been consulted throughout the process, said mould and fungi were part of the natural environment.

"Everyone is exposed to indoor and outdoor mould, through breathing air and contact with natural and man-made surfaces,” Dr Young said.

"Mould may cause some health consequences for sensitive individuals and patients with severely compromised immune systems, such as those receiving chemotherapy or organ transplant treatment.

"However, mould growth in buildings needs to be controlled to prevent building damage and minimise the risk of health effects.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg hospital intensive care wide bay hospital and health service

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Fire completely destroys car

Fire completely destroys car

A CAR has been completely destroyed after it caught fire early this morning.

Court hears Perry helped man evade cops

Joseph Bornen died following a disturbance at a Moore Park Beach property.

Bundy man misled police during investigation

UPDATE: Man, 88, tells of being robbed at bank

Police are on the look out for a man who has taken a wad of cash from someone in the CBD.

Man takes envelope full of money

Bundaberg ICU to move for cleaning, upgrades

EMERGENCY: Bundaberg Hospital.

"There will be no interruption to intensive care services”

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $485,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!