Bundaberg Hospital: Training, development to keep jobs local

STRATEGY: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington yesterday released the hospital's strategic plan titled 'Care Comes First... Through Patients' Eyes'. Tahlia Stehbens

INNOVATIVE technologies are another key focus highlighted in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health strategic plan.

WBHHS executive officer Adrian Pennington said while the long-term need for a level 5 hospital was imperative moving forward, the focus right now was on staff and education.

"A key part of Care Comes First... looks at the need for robust workforce planning, and making sure that we have the right training and development opportunities in place,” Mr Pennington said.

"As a region, there's no doubt that we have a range of geographic and demographic challenges that impact on health service provision, but we're ready to embrace those challenges.”

The report read strategic partnerships would improve services and allow WBHHS to retain a high-calibre, locally trained workforce.