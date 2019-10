Bundaberg Hospital participating in the 'Git Up' challenge.

BUNDABERG Hospital recently participated in the ‘Git Up’ challenge.

People around the country have recently gone viral on social media, dancing to Blanco Brown’s song, ‘The Get Up’ and performing a number of moves including the cowboy boogie, hoedown, butterfly and two-step.

And now Bundy’s own hospital staff have joined the movement, posting the video to YouTube.