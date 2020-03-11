Menu
Bundaberg Hospital physio Georgia Clifford has her head shaved for a cure by Stacie Robertson from The Place Hairdressing.
News

Bundaberg Hospital staff lose their locks

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
11th Mar 2020 4:40 PM
Bundaberg Hospital staff gave up their luscious locks for a good cause.

Three staff members shaved their heads and two had their limbs waxed in order to raise money for the leukaemia foundation.

Physio Georgia Clifford said they decided to get on board as working in the hospital they saw a lot of sadness and sickness daily.

"There's a lot of bad things going on in the world, so it is nice to do something good for a change, some people really need it and we have raised almost $5000 now," Ms Clifford said.

"Hopefully that will be enough money to support three months' worth of lab testing for blood cancer research.

"It is quite a big thing when you are going through treatment to then lose your hair, so it is trying to reduce the stigma around that and reminding people it is okay to be bald."

Ms Clifford said she was happy to find out her hair was in the right condition to be turned into a wig.

"I am going to donate my hair for wigs, none of the other girls could but mines a little bit longer and hasn't been dyed," she said.

"It'll be interesting that someone out there will be wearing my hair instead of me, but I hope it makes them feel more confident in themselves if they can wear it."

