The big Queensland projects in the pipeline

A new hospital to replace the Bundaberg Base Hospital, which is ageing, at risk of flood and over-capacity, is in the pipeline.

A NEW hospital for Bundaberg and an extra track to ease congestion on one of the southeast Queensland's busiest rail routes are among new projects worth billions of dollars being considered by the State's infrastructure body.

A third track on the busy Gold Coast railway line between Kuraby and Beenleigh will be investigated. Picture: AAP/ Megan Slade

Seven new projects have been added to the Building Queensland (BQ) infrastructure pipeline, meaning work will begin on business cases.

The pipeline, due to be released by State Development Minister Cameron Dick tomorrow, now includes a new Bundaberg Hospital to replaced an ageing, flood-risk, facility with limited capacity.

Just how much that could cost is yet to be determined, as is the cost of a Gold Coast rail line between Kuraby and Beenleigh.

"The current track configuration of the Gold Coast rail line is limiting the ability for express trains to effectively pass all stops during peak periods," BQ's report states.

"This is limiting the capacity of the corridor and impacting on service reliability."

BQ will investigate several options to fix the problem, including development of a third track, and plans to preserve a corridor for a fourth to be built in the future.

An artist’s impression of the Brisbane Live precinct that will transform the area around the Roma Street Station.

The $670 million stage three of the Gold Coast light rail project - from Broadbeach to Burleigh Heads - is also in line for a detailed business case.

Plans for a new school in Logan and a new special school in the southeast will also be investigated by BQ, as will the multibillion-dollar Brisbane Live entertainment precinct proposal to transform Roma St alongside Cross River Rail.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick (pictured) said the Government had committed to funding 18 proposals from Building Queensland's Infrastructure Pipeline, which have received funding commitments since June 2016.

"With seven new proposals added to the pipeline, including projects like Brisbane Live and Bundaberg Hospital, the Government is committed to supporting growth without compromising quality of life," he said.

Mr Dick will also today release the latest State Infrastructure Plan off the back of the Government's pledge to spend $45.8 billion on infrastructure over four years.

It lists among future priorities the need to "secure transport, port facilities, water infrastructure and community amenities to unlock thermal coal in the Galilee and Surat basins, bauxite deposits near Aurukun and under explored gas reserves in the Cooper Basin".

The Government confirmed this did not mean any change to its resolve not to publicly fund the railway line miner Adani needs to get its Carmichael coal mine off the ground.