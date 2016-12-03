Bundaberg Hospital: A hundred-year comparison

THEN AND NOW: From left to right, Sue Vanderberg, Drew Kronk, Raman Kaur, Anita Smith, Dr Judy Williams, Deborah Spry, Donghee Lee, John Gamlin, Leanne Prichard, Mahkaylia Walsh, Sarah Russell-Larkin, Faye Schmeider, Sue Livingstone.

A LOT can change in a century.

Just take a look at the pictures above.

Bundaberg Hospital staff came together this month to recreate a photo that has long adorned a wall just inside the main foyer to celebrate 100 years.

"The changes have been enormous,” said Sue Vanderberg, who began training as a nurse in Bundaberg 30 years ago at the age of 17.

Those were the days of starched white button-down uniforms.

"When we were hospital-trained, we could do everything; we knew how to run a ward,” she said.

"But our knowledge base wasn't so great.

"Now, the nurses have a huge base of knowledge and experience.”

But, she says, "I definitely don't miss the uniforms.”

In 1916 there was certainly no helipad - and male nurses and female doctors were few, if any.

"It should be a great Christmas keepsake, and funds we raise will go back into the hospital,” Maria Burnet said.

The first, limited edition run of 200 posters will raise $3,000 for patient care.

Sue said she and her colleages were excited to recreate history together.

"We are very close knit staffing group. We care about each together and we care about our patients,” Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Debbie Carroll said.

"It's part of the culture of the organisation that we are small enough to know people, unlike a big tertiary centre.”

To purchase your own poster, call into the Thirst Aid Cafe on the ground floor of Bundaberg Hospital or call 4150 2863.