Bundaberg hiker runs for Starlight

BIG CLIMB: Bundaberg's Jacinta Robinson will hike up and down Flinders Peak Mountain for 12 hours to raise money for the Starlight Foundation. CONTRIBUTED

THIS weekend Bundaberg trainer Jacinta Robinson will take to the mountain terrain as she embarks on her 12-hour hiking commitment for a cause.

Over the past three months Ms Robinson has managed to raise more than $4000 for the Starlight Foundation, who she said has common values to her own way of life.

"I believe I'm here for something here that's bigger than myself which is community,” she said.

"I'm all about making our time together better than what it could be and that's what Starlight do for sick kids.”

Ms Robinson will take on Flinders Peak, south of Ipswich, for 12 hours straight with a goal of completing at least five laps within the time frame.

"It takes me under an hour to get up and about 40 minutes to get down,” she said.

"If I can average two hours per lap and aim for that five lap goal, that should be achievable.

"Hopefully I can get another lap in there and get to six but we'll see how I go.”

The athlete will use her friends to guide her up and down the mountain to ensure she doesn't go out too hard, too quickly.

"I don't want to fatigue too early so I've got pacers to make sure I don't ruin myself for the rest of the day,” she said.

After being chosen as The Starlight Foundation's member of the month, Ms Robinson said she felt the excitement of the commitment was quickly turning into the shock of reality.

"It feels like I'm doing something so small, but the fact it's actually having an impact makes me feel really special,” she said.

"I'm the kind of person that just commits to things without a second thought, and now it's just like, holy smokers this is actually happening.”

To support Jacinta visit https://bit.ly/2lFxRPX.