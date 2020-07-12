Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rose Bowl Hosts Drive-In Movie Theater To Replace Canceled Fourth Of July Fireworks
Rose Bowl Hosts Drive-In Movie Theater To Replace Canceled Fourth Of July Fireworks
News

Bundaberg heads back in time with weekend spent at the movies

Rhylea Millar
12th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DATE night just got a whole lot easier in Bundaberg and you could say you’ll have the time of your life.

Grab your bomber jacket and grease up your hair as Bundy travels back in time to a forgotten era.

The drive-in movies are back for the community to enjoy with tickets now on sale for the first session.

Watch the Goonies on Friday, July 24 or Dirty Dancing on Saturday, July 25, from the comfort of your car.

Don’t forget to pre-order a snack pack showcasing some of Bundy’s favourite treats, including a Cha Cha Chocolate bar, caramel popcorn, macadamia nuts and Bundy juice, Bundaberg ginger beer or bottled water, with packs starting from $12.

Gates open at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start, at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, with entry available via University Dr.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle for a maximum of five people in each car.

Further screenings will take place on the following months, on September 25 and 26 and October 23 and 24.

Movie titles will be revealed closer to the events.

Book online at whatsonbundaberg.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run a mile in their shoes: Help rescue service fly in July

        premium_icon Run a mile in their shoes: Help rescue service fly in July

        News Whether you walk or run, here’s how Bundaberg can help raise funds for a local rescue organisation

        ‘I felt dizzy’: Latest warnings on shallow water blackouts

        premium_icon ‘I felt dizzy’: Latest warnings on shallow water blackouts

        News Following Olympian Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s death this week a Central Queensland...

        Man on probation rocks up to drug raid, gets arrested

        premium_icon Man on probation rocks up to drug raid, gets arrested

        Crime Even though the 35-year-old wasn’t the target of a police search warrant, he found...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday

        Crime Matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.