Bundaberg heads back in time with weekend spent at the movies

DATE night just got a whole lot easier in Bundaberg and you could say you’ll have the time of your life.

Grab your bomber jacket and grease up your hair as Bundy travels back in time to a forgotten era.

The drive-in movies are back for the community to enjoy with tickets now on sale for the first session.

Watch the Goonies on Friday, July 24 or Dirty Dancing on Saturday, July 25, from the comfort of your car.

Don’t forget to pre-order a snack pack showcasing some of Bundy’s favourite treats, including a Cha Cha Chocolate bar, caramel popcorn, macadamia nuts and Bundy juice, Bundaberg ginger beer or bottled water, with packs starting from $12.

Gates open at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start, at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, with entry available via University Dr.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle for a maximum of five people in each car.

Further screenings will take place on the following months, on September 25 and 26 and October 23 and 24.

Movie titles will be revealed closer to the events.

Book online at whatsonbundaberg.com.au