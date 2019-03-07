Bundaberg gets ready for the biggest shave

SHAVE: Melanie Delaney and Jodi Morris get ready to shave off Mick McKeown's beard all in the name of a good cause.

IT'S going to be big, hopefully the biggest Bundaberg has seen, and all in the name of a good cause.

Businesses and community members will come together at the end of the month to take part in the World's Biggest Shave.

Community Lifestyle Support have 10 support staff and a handful of clients who will either be shaved, waxed or have their hair coloured to help raise money for people affected by blood cancer.

The World's Greatest Shave aims to raise $16.2 million this year and the local big event will take place on March 22 from 11am-1pm with a sausage sizzle and the great hair off.

The community is invited to go along and help support the grand cause.