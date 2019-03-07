Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHAVE: Melanie Delaney and Jodi Morris get ready to shave off Mick McKeown's beard all in the name of a good cause.
SHAVE: Melanie Delaney and Jodi Morris get ready to shave off Mick McKeown's beard all in the name of a good cause. Contributed
News

Bundaberg gets ready for the biggest shave

7th Mar 2019 10:53 AM

IT'S going to be big, hopefully the biggest Bundaberg has seen, and all in the name of a good cause.

Businesses and community members will come together at the end of the month to take part in the World's Biggest Shave.

Community Lifestyle Support have 10 support staff and a handful of clients who will either be shaved, waxed or have their hair coloured to help raise money for people affected by blood cancer.

The World's Greatest Shave aims to raise $16.2 million this year and the local big event will take place on March 22 from 11am-1pm with a sausage sizzle and the great hair off.

The community is invited to go along and help support the grand cause.

bundaberg community lifestyle support worlds greatest shave
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    premium_icon No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    Crime A YOUNG man who strangled the mother of his newborn child and left nail marks on her neck has been released on immediate parole in Bundaberg District Court.

    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News It could take 7 years for the reef ecosystem to recover

    EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    Crime Community says some residents are already preparing to leave