Bundaberg fuel pump was cheaper than in Brisbane

A motorist fuels up at Freedom Fuels in East Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG’S price at the unleaded fuel pump was 13 cents cheaper than in Brisbane.

The RACQ released its monthly fuel price report, which said there were numerous regional communities with cheaper fuel than in the capital, which had an average price of 154.7 cents in October.

The cheapest fuel on average was in Goondiwindi, at 138.7 cents, and then Gladstone, at 139.6 cents.

Bundaberg’s price was 141.6 cents per litre, Hervey Bay was 145.5 cents, and Maryborough was 145.8 cents.

The profit margin between Bundaberg’s retail fuel and freight and wholesale prices was 1.4 cents per litre in October.

This had dropped from a profit margin of 3.3 cents per litre in September.

Brisbane’s average profit margin when considering wholesale prices and freight was 17.9 cents per litre.

This was a drastic increase from the previous month, which had been 8.1 cents per litre.

RACQ described current international oil prices as stable, although the trade war between China and the United States was having an impact, due to a reduced demand for oil.

It predicts prices to remain stable in November, the oil giants are likely to reduce oil production in order to control prices.