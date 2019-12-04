Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

A tractor leaves a trail of dust on a Bundaberg farm. Despite being considered a food bowl, Bundaberg has been excluded from the Federal Government’s drought fund as the ratio of its workforce fits under the threshold. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

A tractor leaves a trail of dust on a Bundaberg farm. Despite being considered a food bowl, Bundaberg has been excluded from the Federal Government’s drought fund as the ratio of its workforce fits under the threshold. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

THE Federal Government has snubbed Bundaberg from a drought relief scheme due to a bureaucratic flaw which does not acknowledge its contribution to the agricultural sector.

The extension to the Drought Communities Program benefits 128 council areas brought to its knees by drought.

It funds each council $1 million for infrastructure, with an additional $3000 to eligible farming households.

But Bundaberg has not been included in the list of councils to benefit from the funding, despite Bureau of Meteorology data which showed Bundaberg’s annual recorded rainfall was half a metre behind on average.

The NewsMail understands that the reason Bundaberg was overlooked was because it did not have a high enough ratio of its workforce in agriculture.

The scheme excluded employment in the secondary sector, such as food manufacturing, that was dependent on agriculture.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was aware of the bureaucratic flaw, and he said he already had written to Drought Minister David Littleproud and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt for local drought relief.

But at this stage the government had rejected the region despite its generous national response, he said.

“The Bundaberg region has experienced some of the driest conditions on record,” Cr Dempsey said.

“This takes its toll on farmers, businesses, workers and the overall community.

“Prolonged dry weather has also increased the fire risk and strained the volunteers and emergency services personnel who protect us.”

Mr Pitt said he empathised with farmers tackling drought, bushfires, and the bureaucratic confusion surrounding Paradise Dam’s mass water release.

He had appealed to his political connections including Mr Littleproud to make sure that Bundaberg’s true agricultural employment figures were recognised.

Mr Pitt said that review into Bundaberg’s inclusion will be made by January next year.

Despite this issue, the Federal Government was not ignoring Bundaberg, and there were other measures of support such as small business and drought loans. “I encourage those affected to seek advice and use the help that is available,” he said. “Please don’t self-assess.”