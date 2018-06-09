BUNDABERG FIRST: Pet cremation business up and running

SAYING GOODBYE: Rebecca Smith, with Jack and Kirstie Ryan, are helping provide a cremation service for the region's pets.

SAYING GOODBYE: Rebecca Smith, with Jack and Kirstie Ryan, are helping provide a cremation service for the region's pets. Mike Knott BUN080618CREMATIONS2

THE big question many people ask Bundaberg nurse Kirstie Ryan is why did she decide to open up a pet crematorium in Bundaberg?

Well, it was eight years ago when she was faced with the tough decision to put down her husband's beloved pet boxer dog, Holly.

"My husband was working away from home and it was while he was away she became sick,” she said.

"She had a twisted stomach and there was no other choice and I couldn't stand the thought she would end up at the dump.”

Luckily, the couple lived in Brisbane at the time and had a pet cremation service available.

"Holly greeted him daily and was part of the family and was so loved,” Mrs Ryan said.

Moving to Bundaberg they realised there was no service available to give the community a chance to say goodbye to their pets properly.

"Local laws state you can't bury deceased animals in your backyard,” she said.

"If they are left at the vets they will end up at the tip in landfill.

"We are a growing town and it's something we want to be able to provide, the love, care and nature through the life of their pets.”

It took two years and a lot of research to get the business up and running.

It's the caring nature of the nurse, who works with Queensland Health, and one of the reasons she took it on as a second job.

The special pet cremation unit has been set up in the industrial area of North Bundaberg.

"The people who create the human cremation stuff also create the pet cremation units,” she said.

"It's done to the same standards as human cremation.

"It just helps give closure after the loss of a pet.”

Companion Cremations guarantees individual cremations and services such as collection of the pet.

"When a cat or dog dies, we go out and collect them, we take a paw print and a lock of hair,” Mrs Ryan said.

"During this time people are still grieving and I still get goosebumps about Holly at that time.

"We want to make it as easy as possible and affordable for the Bundaberg community.”

Mrs Ryan said it cost $600 to have Holly cremated and she understood that cremation was not affordable for everyone.

"We have cremations from $290 and they come home in a beautiful urn for $340,” she said.

The business has recently lodged a development application with the council for a material change of use on their premises.

"The application is to change to community activity rather than a light industrial activity,” Mrs Ryan said.

"We are working with veterinary surgeries and council to have this service provided.

"Because, currently animals are taken and chucked in with general refuse - there is no special place for them.”

To find out more about the service, go to www.companioncremations.com.au.