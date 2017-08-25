25°
Bundy firm wins contract to design flood evacuation routes

Jim Alouat
| 25th Aug 2017 12:38 PM
FLOOD MITIGATION: The Queensland Government's Bundaberg 10-Year Action Plan website.
FLOOD MITIGATION: The Queensland Government's Bundaberg 10-Year Action Plan website.

A BUNDABERG engineering firm has won a State Government contract to develop preliminary designs to improve evacuation routes for Bundaberg North in the event of a flood.

The State Government has awarded local firm Harrison Infrastructure Group and two internationally recognised companies contracts to develop preliminary designs under the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

The government launched the 10-year Action Plan and website in Bundaberg in June.

Four projects identified by the State Government's Bundaberg Flood Protection Study was investigated by the 10-year Action Plan and include:

Bundaberg East Levee - moderate to high flood mitigation for parts of Bundaberg East, South and CBD

Bundaberg North evacuation route - improved road access for Bundaberg North and Goomburra

Upper floodplain evacuation improvements - improved road access for Goodnight Scrub, Morganville, Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra

Floodway house purchase scheme - land purchases or land swaps in selected Bundaberg North locations

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said local firm Harrison Infrastructure Group had won the contract to develop preliminary designs to improve evacuation routes for Bundaberg North, including access to the Don Tallon Bridge.

"Harrison Infrastructure Group will employ a team of five local planners and designers along with the company's engineers and drainage specialists from Toowoomba and Rockhampton," Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.

"There will also be jobs for 14 Queensland based sub-consultants who will work on geotechnical, structural and environmental components of the project."

"I'm proud to see the options in the action plan moving forward, using a local firm and creating local jobs to solve a local problem."

 

HIG project manager Rod Leach said his Bundaberg team was proud to have won the contract to help reduce the city's flooding problem and will explore the option of improving the Bundaberg North evacuation routes and reducing reliance on emergency services in the area.

"We have local residents with a full understanding of local conditions who lived through the last floods," he said.

"These locals all have extensive engineering history including planning and designing previous flood mitigation projects to improve evacuation times for residents."

The proposed Bundaberg East levee and mitigation works will mostly follow Quay Street with a shorter section up towards the mill and include flood gates and pumping stations.

CDM Smith Managing Director Stuart Richardson said CDM Smith are keen to listen to the local community to workshop engineering and environmental issues to do with the Bundaberg East Levee.

"We have a demonstrated track record in levee and flood mitigation work and are qualified to undertake such important infrastructure to protect Bundaberg.

"Not only have we designed and built flood infrastructure to protect the people in Charleville, St George, Eulo, Wyandra and Bollon from devastating floods, but we can draw on our US experiences to build a world class solution for Bundaberg's Levee," Mr Richardson said.

SMEC has won the contract to investigate the upper flood plain evacuation improvements to stop the areas of Goodnight Scrub, Morganville, Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra being cut off in a flood.

The Palaszczuk government is committed to getting on with the job of exploring options that will help protect Bundaberg residents from floods.

For more information visit: www.qld.gov.au/bundabergactionplan

Topics:  10-year action plan flood harrison infrastructure group leanne donaldson qldpol

