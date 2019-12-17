Menu
Gregory River Fire. Isis Highway.
Bundaberg fire ban extended amid severe conditions

17th Dec 2019 11:55 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban for North Coast region residents.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 11.59pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 for residents in the Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Noosa local government areas.

Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au

    Roads closed due to bushfires

    • 17th Dec 2019 10:26 AM

        FIRE WARNINGS: Danger area around Gregory expands

        POLICE have updated the emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a bushfire burning at Gregory River (north of Childers).

        Police share fire photos as they ask locals to be vigilant

        Review your bushfire survival plan immediately

        What today's weather will mean for fires in the region

        BoM on what the weather will be doing today

        Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        Just as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies, so will we