Bundaberg features in Tourism Queenland video

Master Reef Guide Jessica Blackmore showcasing what Elliot Island has to offer.

Master Reef Guide Jessica Blackmore showcasing what Elliot Island has to offer.

IDYLLIC Bundaberg locations have been showcased in the new Queensland Tourism video.

Following disasters that have occurred around the state, namely fires that have affected the tourism sector, Queensland Tourism is celebrating what the state has to offer visitors.

Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Lady Elliot Island were both featured alongside Robert Irwin and a number of other tourism operators around the state.

All were encouraging viewers to “holiday here” and “stay a little longer”.

You can view the video online on the Queensland, Australia YouTube channel.