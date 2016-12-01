Bundaberg farmers get backpacker tax certainty "at last”

FACES OF THE TAX: Amelie, from Germany, worked at Tinaberries this year. "The backpackers are bringing so much money into the country and I could imagine it's changing the plans of some backpackers, so I don't think it's a good idea,” she said of the 32.5% tax.

"ANOTHER day, another number."

That is what this month has felt like for Bundaberg farmers, expressed by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Allan Mahoney.

Yesterday afternoon the end of the backpacker tax debate was in sight as the Greens brokered a deal with the Federal Government to pass a 15% tax on 417 and 462 visa holders through Parliament.

The government settled on 15 after Labor and crossbenchers proposed a rate of 10.5% earlier this month, and before independents including Derryn Hinch attempted to throw up a 13% alternative.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney on the 15% tax agreed upon in a deal between the Greens and the Federal Government.

The Greens imposed two conditions in the agreement: that the passed 95% superannuation tax on working holiday-makers be cut to 65%, and $100m committed to Landcare.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said the rate was a win for the agriculture, horticulture, tourism and hospitality sectors that rely on backpacker labour.

Mr Mahoney said the 15% rate was competitive.

"Now we can plan ahead to plant our crops for next year," Mr Mahoney said.

But he described the 18 month debate as "a total waste of resources".

"We've been watching the damage (to Australia's reputation among backpackers) across social media," he said.

POLITICIANS' 'CIRCUS': Sue Zaina with husband Eddy at the SnapFresh farm said the issue had been handled poorly. Eliza Goetze

Sue Zaina, who employs a 40-60 mix of local and foreign workers to harvest tomatoes and snowpeas on her family's Snapfresh farm south of Bundaberg, echoed the industry's need for certainty on a labour source it heavily relied upon.

In harvest time, "you have to get in there and pick it and pack it - you can't sit and wait for 9-to-5 (workers)," Mrs Zaina said.

Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson said the 95% superannuation tax was the "elephant in the room".

"I'm pleased it's come back to a workable number," Mr Mahoney said.

LABOUR FORCE: Chih-Hao Chan packing sweet potatoes in the packing shed of Windhum Farms. Mike Knott BUN090216BACKPACKER2

"The 95(%) had a bit of a sting to it for backpackers and the growers paying it.

"The working holiday maker community, the guys and girls who work here, they spend their money around the region, and that super money is vital to them as they continue their journey."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who told the NewsMail this week he had been "fighting" for Bundaberg farmers on the tax, did not comment by deadline.