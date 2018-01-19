Bundaberg family to cycle across Australia on year-long trip

FAMILY ADVENTURE: The Wolters family are taking a trip of a lifetime. Jozef, Diana, Jack and Cloe are going to cycle around Australia.

WITH a brightly-coloured teddy strapped to the front of each of their bikes, helmets secured and lycra packed to go, the Wolters family are almost ready to take off on an epic adventure around Australia.

Diana, Jozef and their two children Cloe (13) and Jack (12) have spent the last few weeks putting the wheels in motion for their 12-month cycling trip which will raise awareness and money for Motor Neurone Disease.

"We decided to do this after Jozef'sDad passed away from the disease in July last year,” Diana said.

"We wanted to do something in honour of him and to also raise awareness about MND.

"We are hoping to raise over $50,000.”

The local family have packed up their life in Bundaberg and sold most of their belongings to fund their journey, which will take about a year to complete.

They will set off from Bargara on January 28 and won't return until they have finished a circuit of Australia and Tasmania.

"We are only taking very little with us, including one phone, two iPads, food, water and some clothing,” Diana said.

"We will carry everything we need with us.”

The bikes that the Wolters will be travelling on have been heavily modified to support their long trip, with two featuring a large trailer accessory.

"The trailers weigh up to 60kg when fully loaded,” Jozef said.

"It is all about getting used to riding with the trailer behind you; it is a balancing act.”

The family say their sporting endeavours in Bundaberg have helped prepare them, but admit they would have to work harder than ever before when they cycle for six hours a day during their trip.

"I have been cycling for about two years and I have also been doing triathlons,” Diana said.

"The kids also cycle at the velodrome.

"After this trip though, I think we will be pretty fit.”

The Wolters said while their journey would be a huge lifestyle change, they were ready and excited for the challenge ahead.

"We will miss our friends but we will be a lot fitter when we come back and we get to learn and spend time with our parents,” Cloe said.

"It is going to be fun- it's a small sacrifice for a big reward,” Jack said.

While the family put pedal to the medal across the country, followers at home can keep track of their progress through their online blog, One Year On Our Bike, or Diana's personal Facebook page.

You can also donate to their cause.

Go to http://bit.ly/2roT3zC

What is MND?

Nerve cells (neurones) control the muscles that enable us to move, speak, breathe and swallow. Motor neurone disease (MND) is the name given to a group of diseases in which these neurones fail to work normally. Muscles then gradually weaken and waste, as neurones degenerate and die.