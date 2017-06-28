Family heartbroken after Bundy man's death in India

FORMER Bundaberg man and ABC publicist Chris Chamberlin has died suddenly while holidaying in India.

He was described as a fun loving guy and many people knew him as "PopCultureChris" the funny face of the ABC and Australian Pop Culture.

Mr Chamberlin was a respected in the entertainment industry and found popularity on Twitter.

He also handled publicity for a number of ABC programs, including Foreign Correspondent and Four Corners, as well as for a number of award-winning Australian films.

A Bundaberg family member confirmed his death with the NewsMail and said the family was in shock.

They said plans were in place to travel to Sydney next week to celebrate his life on his birthday, Mr Chamberlin would have turned 40.

It is not clear how the 39-year-old died but his last tweet and updates of his travels was posted on June 23.

#IndiaTrip Smirnoff vodka for $1.50... #justsayin Sitting in a bar waiting to see if my wait list train ticket gets approved (2 hrs to wait) — Chris Chamberlin (@popculturechris) June 23, 2017

Friends and family have taken to social media to share their memories after hearing the devastating news.

"What a beautiful, funny, warm, kind and generous human," friend Rosie Braye posted.

"I will always treasure fond memories of working and laughing with him.

"Chris was a joy to know, he will be terribly missed by so many. RIP."

His friend David Scott has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to cover Mr Chamberlin's funeral expenses.

"Sadly he passed away whilst on holidays in India and as his friend, as his #1 fan and someone who will miss him more than words can ever describe, I know there are hundreds, thousands of you out there who want to give back to Chris in anyway they can for the cheer he brought to our lives," Mr Scott wrote.

"The money will be used to help bring Chris home so that his friends and family are able to say goodbye to this amazing human being properly."

Mr Chamberlin's ABC colleagues, including 7.30 Report host Leigh Sales and radio host Dom Knight have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Mr Chamberlin worked for Greater Union and Dendy Films before setting up his publicity company, Pop Culture.

The GoFundMe aimed to raise $10,000 and in one day it had 159 doantions which raised more than $12,000.

To make a donation to help his family give him the send of he deserved go to https://www.gofundme.com/we-will-miss-you-chris