Bundaberg facing extreme heatwave

RIGHT IDEA: Tori Martin and Sommer Trotter cool off at the beach yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

ELDERLY people and those who work outdoors are being warned by the Bureau of Meteorology to stay cool over the next few days with an extreme heatwave ramping up in Bundaberg from today.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's Jess Gardner, the heatwave is due to a warm air mass and an upper ridge that's moving slowly, allowing temperatures to build.

"There is a severe category in Bundaberg from Sunday which will be challenging for vulnerable, elderly and unwell people,” Ms Gardner said.

"And from Monday we are forecasting extreme conditions, which are very rarely forecast, and those conditions will be potentially dangerous to everyone in the area, especially outdoor workers.”

The mercury is predicted to reach 34 degrees on Monday with a low of 23 degrees, making overnight temperatures up to eight degrees above average. This will continue through to Thursday.

As most of Queensland's east coast suffers through an extreme heatwave over the weekend, Bundaberg will swelter through 90-100 per cent humidity with relief not predicted until Friday.

Mostly fine conditions are expected over much of the east coast, with just a slight to medium chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms about the southeast quarter of the state due to the presence of weak upper and surface troughs.

The past week's temperatures have averaged 29.5C, and although this heatwave will feel unbearable in comparison, it won't come close to the almost 38-degree day Bundaberg had in 2002.

The Queensland Ambulance Service advises people to stay hydrated by drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes, avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks that cause dehydration, avoiding the outdoors between 10am and 3pm, and planning any outings around the hottest part of the day.

Forecast