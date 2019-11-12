Menu
Rural Fire Brigade members mopping up at Yandaran on Saturday. Picture: Brian Cassidy.
News

Bundaberg faces high fire danger today, severe tomorrow

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM

RURAL Fire Brigade volunteers remain vigilant as local fire conditions are set to become severe tomorrow.

The brigade's Bundaberg area director Bruce Thompson said that it focused on each day and the challenges that faced firefighters, and that the conditions were currently set at high.

"It is going to fluctuate tomorrow a little bit depending on the weather systems and pressure systems that come through, what they do and how fast they move," he said.

"We rely on the Bureau of Meteorology each day to give us an indication of what the coming day might be.

"There's no indication of rain which is the disappointing bit, and that's really what we really need to end this cycle."

Conditions were harsh considering the dry ground, the wind, and the low level of moisture in the air.

Mr Thompson reminded the Bundaberg area that it was placed under a State of Fire Emergency.

He said that fire permits were cancelled and that open fires, grinders, and cutting machinery was banned from being used outside.

"Companies that rely on those activities can apply for exceptions through here to the state, but they are really keeping a tight lid on it because of the number of fires that have escaped from those activities," Mr Thompson said.

He encouraged residents to report fires to Triple 0 (000) as soon as possible, even if they felt that it was unlikely to be a risk.

Firefighters could determine the risk for themselves, he said.

