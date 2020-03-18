Bundaberg elderly missing out because of ‘panic buys’

BUNDABERG pensioners are missing out on the supplies they need because of panic buying at local stores, according to local MPs.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said “we do have issues with people going crazy in the shopping centres”, with people buying more products than they needed, in fear of the impacts of the coronavirus.

“There is plenty of supplies out there, we won’t go short, and we just want to make sure that there is enough for everybody, including the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable,” Mr Batt said.

“We don’t want people to go to the shops, making a special time … to collect what they need and finding there’s nothing there for them and having to go home again.

“And that is what is happening.”

Mr Batt said “it is a different type of mood” in Bundaberg recently, compared to the 2010-11 and 2013 floods.

“This is affecting everybody. Generally people are concerned about the uncertainty, I suppose, about what’s going to come and how it’s going to affect everybody,” he said.

“People are not sure what it means for them, whether their kids are going to go to school, people are going to continue to go to work.

“At the moment we have to work through it and get through these next couple of weeks and months … and whatever that new normal is we’ll continue to be the great Bundaberg community we’ve always been.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said his office also had heard from concerned pensioners returning from shops “empty-handed”.

“This breaks my heart,” Mr Bennett said.

“I simply ask that we all be considerate of our most vulnerable in the community.

“Pensioners, those with disabilities and other vulnerable locals can’t just go from one store to another to track down groceries.”

Both MPs urged the community not to rely on social media for information, but to use government websites and medical experts’ advice.

They both returned to parliament on Tuesday, but parliamentarians were rostered so only a limited number remained in the chamber. They were also separated so they sat 1.5 metres apart.