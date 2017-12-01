Bundaberg ED smashing waiting times for our sick

BUNDABERG Hospital's emergency department continues to impress with latest figures showing it is performing strongly despite more patients presenting.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released its report into emergency wards across the country, showing that in the past financial year, there were 7.8 million presentations to public hospital emergency departments across Australia-or more than 21,000 each day.

At Bundaberg Hospital, 50, 191 patients presented to the ED in 2016-17, up from 50,028 the year before.

In 2016-17, 100 per cent of the 210 resuscitation patients (those requiring treatment immediately), 80 per cent of emergency patients (requiring treatment within 10 minutes) and 92 per cent of non-urgent patients (requiring treatment within 2 hours) were seen on time at Bundaberg Hospital.

The bulk of the hospital's patients were made up of 19,660 urgent patients (requiring treatment within 30 minutes) and 23,680 semi-urgent patients (requiring treatment within 60 minutes), and in both categories, Bundaberg performed well above the peer average.

But the report also shows that emergency department patients are spending slightly more time in the emergency department, with 81 per cent of visits completed in four hours or less compared to 84 per cent in 2015-16 and 87 percent in 2014-15.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington was delighted with Bundaberg Hospital's overall performance.

"It's a real credit to our Bundaberg Hospital emergency department staff that they continue to perform at or above the national standard for their peer group in waiting times for treatment,” he said.

"They are meeting and exceeding these standards under the pressure of ever-increasing patient numbers.

"It's particularly pleasing to see our performance well above the national standard for patients requiring urgent treatment being seen within 30 minutes.”

Mr Pennington said while it is pleasing to perform at or above the national standard for its peer group, WBHHS was always striving to improve its performance when it comes to waiting times.

"We will continue to look at ways to improve,” Mr Pennington said.