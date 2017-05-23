Bundaberg duo overlooked for first State of Origin

NOT YET: Bundaberg's Coen Hess, in action for North Queensland against Canterbury, will not play in the first Origin.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi have both missed out on selection for Queensland for next week's first State of Origin match at Suncorp Stadium.

They were left out of Maroons coach Kevin Walters' 18-man squad that was named yesterday for the clash against NSW, despite being in contention to play.

Instead, Walters has focused on rewarding those players who have done the job before in the Origin arena rather than try new talent including Hess, Kaufusi, Jarrod Wallace and Korbin Sims.

"These guys have earned the right (to be picked),” he said.

"If that involves some of the old boilers then we are happy to accommodate them.”

Walters named Aiden Guerra, Jacob Lillyman and Nate Myles to fill the role that could have gone to Hess or Kaufusi.

He named Anthony Milford at five-eighth - Milford could make his Origin debut with Sydney Rooster Dylan Napa (prop) if Johnathan Thurston doesn't recover from his shoulder injury.

Thurston has been named 18th man.

"We did contemplate (picking more) and we are blooding two new boys anyway and we blooded two last year,” Walters said.

"I'm aware of the situation with our side and what has got to happen in the future.

"Right now our biggest focus is the best performance we can do in game one.”

Walters was also confident the side would do well without the injured Matt Scott and Greg Inglis.

"We're very confident in the team that we've selected for game one,” he said.

"It is about winning but (we) we want a performance every Queenslander can be proud of.”