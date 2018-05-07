Bundaberg duo named for Socceroos for World Cup

Bundaberg's Joshua Brillante (pictured) and Mitch Langerak have been selected in the Socceroos' preliminary squad for the World Cup.

Bundaberg's Joshua Brillante (pictured) and Mitch Langerak have been selected in the Socceroos' preliminary squad for the World Cup. CRAIG GOLDING

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg could be on the verge of a nice bit of history at next month's FIFA World Cup after this morning's Socceroos squad announcement.

Bundaberg duo Josh Brillante and Mitch Langerak have made the preliminary 32-man squad named by coach Bert van Marwijk for the tournament in Russia.

It is the first time in the history of Rum City football that two players are on track to represent the Socceroos at the biggest event in the sport.

Brillante was picked after impressing for Sydney FC in the A-League and also being in the recent Socceroos squad under van Marwijk that played two friendlies in March.

Langerak, who was picked with three other goalkeepers, is back in the team after getting game time for his new club Nagoya Grampus in the J-League.

The selection this morning doesn't guarantee the duo a World Cup spot.

Van Marwijk will trim his squad down to 26 next week before the Socceroos head overseas to Turkey for a 20 day camp.

The coach will then reduce the squad to 23 on June 3, which is the maximum number a team can take to the Cup.

Both are realistic chances to make the final 23 if they impress in the next few weeks.

Australia will play two friendlies against Hungary and the Czech Republic next month before taking on France in the first game of the World Cup on June 16.

SQUAD: Daniel ARZANI, Aziz BEHICH, Joshua BRILLANTE, Tim CAHILL, Milos DEGENEK, Alex GERSBACH, Apostolos GIANNOU, Jackson IRVINE, Mile JEDINAK, Brad JONES, Tomi JURIC, Matthew JURMAN, Fran KARACIC, Robbie KRUSE, Mitchell LANGERAK, Mathew LECKIE, Massimo LUONGO, Jamie MACLAREN, James MEREDITH, Mark MILLIGAN, Aaron MOOY, Andrew NABBOUT, Dimitri PETRATOS, Josh RISDON, Tom ROGIC, Nikita RUKAVYTSYA, Mathew RYAN, Trent SAINSBURY, Aleksandar SUSNJAR, James TROISI, Daniel VUKOVIC, Bailey WRIGHT,