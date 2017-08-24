Bundaberg drunk didn't know he was at Coolangatta

BOOZED up and rambling about the Gold Coast beaches, Matthew Mark Coleman launched a few hard kicks into the panels of parked cars and removed metal fence panelling causing thousands of dollars damage.

Now a magistrate has ordered Coleman to repay the owners of two damaged vehicles and the fence more than $5500 compensation.

Coleman pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three counts of wilful damage on June 20 at Coolangatta; obstructing police at Surfers Paradise; committing public nuisance; and possessing drug utensils on June 21.

He also pleaded guilty to having marijuana at a police watch-house in December 2013 where police took him after finding him drunk in public.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said a black Commodore, a Nissan van, and a fence at a beach apartment complex at Coolangatta were damaged by Coleman.

He said Coleman was seen violently kicking the Commodore at 10pm and when challenged by a witness to stop had kicked a black Nissan van.

He had caused damage to a fence when he removed a steel panel.

When arrested Coleman had an alcohol level of 0.219 and "unaware he was even in Coolangatta”.

Sgt Burgess said Coleman was found the next day at 2.45pm heavily intoxicated in front of the Surfers Paradise surf club.

Wearing a Batman t-shirt and with one side of his face painted in white paint, Coleman was rolling in the sand attempting to get up, "speaking in a nonsensical language”.

He verbally abused passers-by, who Sgt Burgess said ran off in fear.

Coleman admitted having marijuana pipes, saying "I haven't got any marijuana yet but I'm working on it”.

He had pushed away from police and ran down the beach, and struggled when taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Sgt Burgess said fining Coleman would not be appropriate as it would not solve his alcohol problem.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Coleman had been homeless at the time and has health issues that alcohol made worse.

"He doesn't remember his offending,” he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Coleman's anti-social behaviour interfered with people's enjoyment at the beach.

She sentenced him to 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service.