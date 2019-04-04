Bundaberg declared Australia's rooftop solar capital

BRIGHT PROSPECTS: Minister Anthony Lynham says Bundy is the top of the solar list.

BUNDABERG is the rooftop solar capital of Australia.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Queensland had reaffirmed its reputation as the Sunshine State.

Referring to the Clean Energy Council report, released today, Dr Lynham said: "Queensland fills six of the top 10 rooftop solar postcodes in Australia, by number of installations.

"And sitting at the top is Bundaberg with 12,620 installations with a capacity of 47,500kW.

"In fact, Queensland has four of the top five places with Hervey Bay at number three, Caloundra at number four and Toowoomba at number five,'' Dr Lynham said.

"Only Mandurah in Western Australia, prevented Queensland from a clean sweep at the top of the table.''

Nerang and Carrara are at number seven and Mackay at number eight.

"Bundaberg people are embracing the financial and environmental benefits of solar,'' Dr Lynham said.

"Queensland is leading the way on renewables as the Palaszczuk Government heads towards its target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

"Palaszczuk Government initiatives, encouraging the take-up of rooftop solar and batteries and creating an environment that has been embraced by the solar industry across the state, particularly in regional areas, is paying dividends across-the-board for Queenslanders.

"In Bundaberg seven applications for the Queensland Government's solar-only loan package have been approved and a further 35 applications for battery assistance packages also have been approved.''

The report by the peak body for Australia's clean energy industry also highlighted:





Of the 87 large-scale solar projects that are under construction or committed, 26 per cent are in Queensland;

Total renewable generation increased from 4,984 GWh in 2017 to 6,206 GWh in 2018 - an increase of 25 per cent in total output and

Queensland has the highest number of solar PV systems, total installed capacity and number of accredited installers and designers.

It also points to Palaszczuk Government initiatives such as the $1.16b Powering Queensland Plan and $97 million for solar and energy-saving devices in schools as "key programs, policies and initiatives''.

"It is not only in rooftop and small capacity solar that Queensland is excelling,'' Dr Lynham said.

"We have more than $5 billion worth of large-scale renewable energy projects that are operational, committed or underway in Queensland.

"Together, they are creating more than 4600 jobs.

"It is clear that renewable energy is the way forward and it is the states, with Queensland at the forefront, taking action.''

Dr Lynham said the report also referred to the policy vacuum at Commonwealth level.

Page 21 of the report says:

"Most state governments have worked to fill the void left by the absence of a national climate and energy policy.

"State and territory policies have been crucial in driving new investment.''

Dr Lynham said Queensland missed opportunities for industry and potentially 1300 jobs during the Newman administration.

"There was no uptake of large renewable projects during that time and now Queensland, with the Palaszczuk Government leading the way, is setting the pace on a national level.''