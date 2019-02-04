Bundaberg Cup is a win for tourism

FOOTY FUN: Portia Hancock with the ball for Bundaberg Orange. Local players got the opportunity to test their skills against some of the state's best players on the weekend. Check out today's sport section to see how the competition went.

A LOCAL accommodation owner has had an fantastic turnout over the weekend with record-breaking Bundaberg Cup attendance causing him to be booked out weeks in advance.

People from as far as Brisbane and Rockhampton converged on the Rum City for what was dubbed the biggest event for the touch football competition.

Sixty-eight teams from across the state came to compete, with Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones saying organisers had predicted about 1500 visitor nights over the the weekend.

Golden Palms Motor Inn owner Bill Napthali said visitors for the cup had booked rooms weeks in advance and the entire inn was booked out by the weekend.

Mr Napthali said sporting events throughout the year in Bundaberg always brought a great turnout for his business.

"We get everything from ten-pin bowling to athletics to tennis ... all different types of sports,” he said.

"And they're nice people to go with it.”

He said he had found many hotels in the area were booked out for the event.

Before the weekend, Ms Jones said the event was expected to be a great boost to the local economy and tourism.

"Having the event in February this year has already proven popular with significantly more teams registering to compete,” she said.

"The Bundaberg Cup was developed as part of the government's ongoing commitment to supporting the region following Cyclone Oswald in January 2013.

"Having launched in 2015, it's still going strong.”

Ms Jones said by enticing visitors to the region, through events such as the Bundaberg Cup, more local jobs could be created in the tourism industry.

"That's why we're committed to supporting events like the Bundaberg Cup that give a shot in the arm to the local tourism sector,” she said.