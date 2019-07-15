Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

CONTRAVENING an order of the courts is a very serious matter. But when an order was put in place to protect a life and an offender breaks it, it shows more needs to be done to protect the vulnerable.

On Thursday, several domestic violence matters were heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Offenders who have committed a breach of a domestic violence order, by law, cannot be named.

But the NewsMail can still publish what they have done in an attempt to shine a light on the dark corners of domestic violence in the community.

A GAYNDAH man who continuously sent threatening text messages to his former partner and mother of his child was ordered to pay $400 for his offending.

The court heard the man, who had had a domestic violence order placed against his name last year, had separated from the woman six months prior.

"You're the devil, f**k off,", "(you're) gutless and a bad mother" and "you are a sadistic, stupid b***h" were some of the texts sent by the man, which were read out by Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess.

"It continues on ... they are derogatory comments," Sgt Burgess said.

On June 18 police spoke with the man, who admitted he sent some of the texts but denied the messages were abusive.

Defence barrister Craig Ryan said tensions had arisen in the relationship after the woman moved away with the children and "did not let him see the kids".

A FATHER appeared in custody on Thursday, with the court hearing the man had entered into a rage-filled argument which caused his young child to vomit three times out of fear.

Sgt Burgess told the court the man had entered into a verbal argument with his mother about his young child, who he wanted to lie on his chest, but she said no.

During the argument the man began shouting and pulled a lounge suite over and threw an ashtray.

The man told police he'd become angry over what his mother said.

Back in April the man was given a 12 month suspended sentence after trashing his mothers home. And on another occasion he'd slapped his child across the face. "He breached that suspended sentence and breached that order of the court," Sgt Burgess said.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole.