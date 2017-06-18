25°
News

Bundaberg court rounds

rossirby
rossirby | 18th Jun 2017 5:10 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Driver off the road for two years

DRIVER Travis Teske is now off the road for two years after police caught him driving despite being disqualified by a court.

His six months disqualification has now gone to two years.

Teske was fined $750 after pleading guilty in a Bundaberg court to unlicensed driving when disqualified by court order on April 2.

Prosecutor Sen Const Andrew Blunt said Teske was intercepted at 7.15pm but told police he did not have his licence on him.

Checks revealed he was disqualified on February 9 for six months.

The court heard Teske needed a licence to drive his partner to medical appointments.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Teske it was a very serious offence "to drive in defiance of a court order", and he could not apply for a special restricted licence.

Drug driver 

"I DID the wrong thing. I'm not going to talk my way out of it," convicted drug driver Michael Seymour told a Bundaberg magistrate.

Seymour pleaded guilty to driving when a relevant drug was present in his saliva/blood on April 26 - methamphetamine and marijuana.

Seymour said he was in charge of tomato pickers and struggling to pay off his mortgage, saying "I just hope you can be lenient".

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she was unable to give him his licence and noted prior offences on his record, reminding him that he had been in court just two days before the new offence.

Seymour was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Moped a no goer

TEENAGER Kirby Dukes held a Learner permit to drive a car when police came across him riding a small motorbike on a road at Bargara.

Dukes,18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed on April 22.

"He says he thought he could ride a bike on that" (Learner licence), prosecutor Sen Const Andrew Blunt said.

"It wasn't a bike it was a moped," Dukes said when leaving the court.

He was fined $150 with no disqualification.

Drink drive

DRIVER Adam Gallo was fined $400 and disqualified for one month after he pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 8.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.095.

Police prosecution said he was stopped by officers for an RBT at 8.50pm in Agnes Water.

Meth driver

Shelley-Marie Dooley was fined $400 after pleading guilty to drug driving- methylamphetamine on April 16.

Police prosecution told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Dooley was stopped at 12.10 am for a random drug test.
She was also disqualified for one month.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Jail for teen who struck fellow inmate with broom

Jail for teen who struck fellow inmate with broom

TEENAGER Lachlan Carr whacked a fellow prisoner in jail with a broom after he made insults about his mother.

UPDATE: Bundy pilot praised for landing crashing plane

HEAVY LANDING: A Jabiru aircraft crash landed in a cane filed at Elliott on Goodwood Rd.

Reports two people involved

Man tried to assault police after street fight

The taxi rank on Woongarra St.

Three charges and a court hearing

MPs fight over patient travel

BUNFIGHT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says Labor is letting Bundaberg down on patient travel.

Labor rejects claims its letting Bundaberg, Burnett patients down

Local Partners

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

INFIDELITY, self-harm and depression inside a seemingly fairytale marriage were the revelations that shocked the world.

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!