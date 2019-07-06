Bundaberg couple's fairytale still being written

JUST MARRIED: Paul and Donna Saint outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

JUST MARRIED: Paul and Donna Saint outside the Bundaberg Courthouse. Mike Knott BUN050719WED4

DONNA and Paul Saint are proof that some love stories are truly meant to be.

The former high school sweethearts on Friday tied the knot at the Bundaberg Courthouse, surrounded by family and friends, 30 years after first meeting.

The pair, who first met at Bundaberg State High School in 1989, began a relationship, went to formal together, and got engaged.

But sometimes, life takes people down different paths.

And after 25 years apart, they were brought back into each other's lives through social media.

JUST MARRIED: Paul and Donna Saint outside Bundaberg Courthouse. Mike Knott BUN050719WED6

Two years ago they welcomed the birth of their miracle daughter, Samantha Rose. Her arrival was made all the more special because Donna had been told by doctors she wouldn't be able to have another child after beating cervical cancer.

"I had to wait for the right man to come back into my life,” Donna said.

Paul said it was the right time in their lives for them to reconnect.

"It just happened the right way,” he said.

HEAVEN-SAINT: Paul and Donna Saint outside Bundaberg Courthouse where they married yesterday. Mike Knott BUN050719WED1

The couple decided to get married before Paul underwent spinal surgery next week, and so decided on a courthouse wedding.

"It was my fear I'd be in a wheelchair,” Paul said.

"It was now or never,” Donna agreed.

But despite the years that have gone by, the duo said they could not be happier with their storybook romance.

"I told him fairy tales don't exist and he proved me wrong,” Donna said.

"I got my fairy-tale wedding ... and Paul always wanted a daughter.”

And as a special touch, the original engagement ring Paul gave Donna will now take its place on her finger forever.

"Paul's sister kept the original ring and so I used it again,” Donna said.

MEANT TO BE: Paul and Donna Saint outside Bundaberg Courthouse. Mike Knott BUN050719WED2

The father of the groom, Garnett Saint, said he could remember when Paul first brought Donna home to meet the family.

"I first met Donna when she was 14 ... years later, here she is again,” MrSaint said.

"(This time) we are all grabbing her and not letting her go.”

After the ceremony the couple headed to the Bundaberg Services Club for the reception, which their family had helped to decorate for the occasion.

Donna said she thought the simple fact they were together and getting married was amazing.

"Some dreams do come true,” Paul said.