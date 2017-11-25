Menu
BUNDABERG COUNTS: Donaldson has overtaken Batt

SURROUNDED The seat of Bundaberg is surrounded by Burnett.
Candidates

  • David Batt- LNP
  • Leanne Donaldson- Labor
  • Dr Jane Truscott- One Nation
  • Ric Glass- Independent
  • Alan Corbett- Independent
  • Richard Smith- Independent
  • Marianne Buchanan- Greens

 

The Bundaberg division had 34,247 electors at Close of Roll.

 

UPDATE 7.20

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson's primary vote continues to surge.

She has now overtaken LNP candidate David Batt.

Currently with  15 per cent of the vote counted Ms Donaldson has  35.55 per cent of the vote and Mr Batt 35.10 per cent.

MS Donaldson is still in trouble in the two party preferred behind  by 15%. 

 

 

Bundaberg votes.
UPDATE 7.10

The early lead held by LNP's David Batt has been clawed back by the Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

The Labor sitting member  now has 34 percent of the vote behind Mr Batt who holds 36 per cent of the vote.

One Nation candidate Jane Truscott's vote has softened.

She is now in third place with 21 per cent of the vote.

Her preferences look likely to decide who is the new Member for Bundaberg.    

Independent candidates Richard Smith, Richard Glass and Alan Corbett are out of the race.

 

 

 

 

UPDATE: 7pm

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has surged in the polls over taking One Nation's Jane Truscott with just 4.5 per cent of the vote counted.

The two party preferred vote has David Batt still in the lead with 63 percent of the vote in front of Labor's Leanne Donaldson at 37 per cent.

Bundaberg votes.
It's still early days but if the trend continues David Batt could be the new member for Bundaberg.

State wide Labor is still tipped to hold  power. 

 

Leanne Donaldson.
EARLIER:

WITH less than 1 per cent of votes counted the LNP's David Batt has taken an early lead over member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Mr Batt has almost 40 per cent of the vote with One Nation's Jane Truscott with 25.5 percent and Leanne Donaldson with 23.49 per cent.　

 

LNP candidate David Batt.
Topics:  election lnp stateelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail
