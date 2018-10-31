Bundaberg council open to fluoride option

Should fluoride be added to Bundy's drinking water?

Should fluoride be added to Bundy's drinking water? Crystal Jones

THE Australian Medical Association Queensland is calling for action on the introduction of fluoride to regional drinking water supplies in Queensland.

The AMAQ is pushing for the issue to be thrashed out at the annual Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference, which Bundy Mayor Jack Dempsey, councillors Ross Sommerfeld and Wayne Honor and Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe are attending.

Reader poll Should fluoride be added to Bundy's water supply? Yes

No Vote View Results

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dilip Dhupelia said councils should introduce fluoride.

"There is ample evidence to prove that fluoridation is an affordable and efficient public health prevention method that all Queenslanders deserve," Dr Dhupelia said.

"Councillors must ignore the conspiracy theorists and follow the science: fluoridation combined with good oral hygiene reduces tooth decay by up to 40 per cent.

"It's 65 years this month since the first Australian water supply was fluoridated and it's high time all Queenslanders received the undeniable benefits."

The Bundaberg region as well as Rockhampton, Gladstone, Hervey Bay and Maryborough have remained fluoride-free for the past six years, after legislation changes allowed councils to stop fluoridating water supplies.

In a statement, the AMA said many councils were claiming the cost of fluoridating water was "prohibitive".

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said there should be a consistent approach to fluoridation in the state.

"A report prepared for council in September 2011 by Hunter Water Australia estimated a capital cost of $9.46 million and annual operating costs of $540,000," the spokesman said.

"At today's values the cost is probably much higher.

"Some 26 per cent of Bundaberg region ratepayers are on some sort of pension and council believes it is not fair or practical to impose higher rates on our community."