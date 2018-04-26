Bundaberg council declares war...on waste

Recycling efforts hampered with the average Bundaberg region resident placing 18 per cent of recyclables in the wrong wheelie bin.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has declared war on waste and is calling on the community to join the fight.

By reducing the amount of waste going to landfill there are environmental benefits and potential cost savings.

Waste and Recycling portfolio spokesperson Cr Scott Rowleson said a recent audit on three local household bins revealed some worrying statistics with 18 per cent of rubbish placed into the incorrect bins.

Cr Rowleson said a further 72 per cent of the average household rubbish collection could potentially be kept out of landfill and save ratepayers thousands.

"That would save about $550,000 each year in landfill operating costs," he said.

"As a community, we can all work together to minimise the waste we generate at home and work."

The council has led the way through measures such as:

The waste and recycling team has a polo shirt uniform option, 25 percent of which is made from recycled plastic;

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will no longer stock plastic straws;

A new local law is being introduced to ban the release of helium balloons into the environment.

You can help too.

Waste minimisation tips:

Boycott bottles

Each year the Bundaberg Region disposes of about 240 tonnes of lower grade plastics.

Create compost

About one fifth of the food we buy is wasted. Rather than place your scraps in a green bin for landfill, put them in a compost heap and reap the benefits in your garden.

Shop smart

Plan ahead when shopping - by creating a weekly menu you'll only buy the food you need and you'll notice the difference at the register! Look for refillable items where possible.

Curb coffee cups

Some cafes offer discounts for people bringing their own reusable coffee mugs.

BYO bags

Get ready for the upcoming plastic bag ban and start using your own, reusable bags when shopping.

