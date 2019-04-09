Menu
RESCUE: Constable Chrissia Perry helped rescued an injured bird
Offbeat

Bundaberg cop proves she the ultimate wingwoman

Mikayla Haupt
by
9th Apr 2019 5:20 PM
IT MAY not be a typical police rescue, but that didn't stop one Bundaberg police officer proving they were ready to help anyone or thing in their time of need.

Senior Constable Mick Gray said he knew of one Bundaberg police officer that will get extra eggs in her basket this Easter after Constable Chrissia Perry rescued an injured rainbow lorikeet from the side of the road recently.

Constable Perry went the extra mile to get her new feathered friend medical help, wrapping it comfortably in her fluorescent police vest.

"I am pleased to say that the bird is well on its way to recovery," Sen Cost Gray said.

RESCUE: Constable Perry and the rescued bird
RESCUE: Constable Perry and the rescued bird Contributed
