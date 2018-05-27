Menu
News

Bundaberg community behind responsible dog breeding

Emma Reid
by
27th May 2018 12:50 PM

MORE than 16,100 dog breeders have registered on the Queensland Dog Breeder Register since the Palaszczuk Government introduced new laws to promote responsible dog breeding.

A year on from the passing of the laws, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said breeders had shown strong support for the reforms.

"At the 2015 election we committed to working with animal welfare groups and ethical breeders to help track down those who were doing the wrong thing," Mr Furner said.

"The Queensland Dog Breeder Register lets the Palaszczuk Government, RSPCA Queensland and local councils trace a dog back to its breeder to ensure puppies are bred in suitable conditions."

Minister Furner reminded registered breeders that they needed to renew their registration details annually to continue breeding dogs in Queensland.

The dog breeder registration laws apply to regular and occasional breeders to find out more at qdbr.daf.qld.gov.au or by calling 132523.

Bundaberg News Mail

