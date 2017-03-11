32°
Bundaberg communities lash out at Queen's Baton Relay snub

Emma Reid
| 11th Mar 2017 9:42 AM
MISSING OUT: Julie Green says small towns especially rural communities love being involved in events that have a national focus, now she is upset Childers and Gin Gin miss out on the Commonwealth Games baton going through the small towns.
MISSING OUT: Julie Green says small towns especially rural communities love being involved in events that have a national focus, now she is upset Childers and Gin Gin miss out on the Commonwealth Games baton going through the small towns. Mike Knott BUN230216NBN1

"THREE to the south, four to the north and only one here is just a kick in the guts for our region,” this is the opinion of Bundaberg Regional Council deputy mayor Bill Trevor.

The division 2 representative is upset the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games will by-pass a number of the smaller communities around Bundaberg.

The baton will travel through Gladstone, Miriam Vale, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy to the north before making only one stop in Bundaberg and continuing on to stop at Fraser Island, Hervey Bay and Maryborough in the south.

"To only have one spot in our region is very disappointing,” he said.

Cr Trevor has contacted Leanne Donaldson and Stephen Bennett along with Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones.

"I now have to express my thoughts and disappointment in an email to Ms Jones office,” he said.

"I'm not excited about the prospect of getting it changed.

"But I'm putting in the calls and emails to try.”

He said the Olympic baton which travelled through Gin Gin and Childers in 1956 had lasting memories for many locals and it was a shame the younger generation would now miss out.

"I've been told they have deadlines to follow for the trip to Fraser Island,” Cr Trevor said.

"But even if they could spare sometime for a 100m walk would be better than nothing.”

The positive to this all Cr Trevor said there would be a big function held on Saturday night for all communities to celebrate the baton passing and the Commonwealth Games.

Council's sport and recreation spokesman David Batt agreed a number of communities across Australia would share the same disappointment as communities in the our region as the Queen's Baton Relay would not stop in their towns either.

"The relay organisers have been tasked with making this the most inclusive relay ever and unfortunately, according to organisers, it is simply not possible for every community to host a visit,” Cr Batt said.

The Bundaberg region will have a number of places allocated to batonbearers to represent every corner of our community.

"This is very much tagged as the 'people's relay' and the event organisers want to receive nominations that provide community champions with the opportunity to be selected as a batonbearer,” he said.

Cr Batt said once the relay course was confirmed for the region the opportunity would present itself for residents across the area to attend and support those selected to carry the baton.

"We do know that the Bundaberg region leg of the relay will be held on Saturday, March 24 next year and this will provide an opportunity for many residents to be involved in the celebration,” he said.

Nominations can be made by heading to gc2018.com/qbr with nominations to be received before May 15 this year.

Childers teacher upset baton won't pass through her community

BATON BY-PASS: Childers resident Julie Green is upset the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay will not pass through the town on foot. But it will go through small communities like Agnes Water and 1770, before going to Bundaberg,
BATON BY-PASS: Childers resident Julie Green is upset the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay will not pass through the town on foot. But it will go through small communities like Agnes Water and 1770, before going to Bundaberg, Emma Reid

THE communities of Childers and Gin Gin are upset they have been overlooked for the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Seven towns to the north and south were included in the baton relay but there's only one stop in the whole of the Bundaberg region.

Childers school teacher Julie Green wants to know why isn't the baton passing through her community.

She said small towns especially rural communities loved being involved in events that had a national focus.

"The bottom line is that this used to be a community event, something everyone went along to see and cheer for,” she said.

Ms Green is left questioning what went wrong and what has changed since previous Queen's baton relays? Why isn't it happening any more? What has changed?

"The world I guess - the paperwork too,” she said,

"But, just for once, can't we just do it for the sake of the children?”

Mrs Green remembers the baton passing through Childers on several occasions.

She said people lucky enough to have taken part loved telling stories about the experience.

told stories about being selected to carry the baton.

Older generations shared precious memories of where they were standing, what they saw and the passion lived on.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will be the biggest event in Queensland history.

"So all of the residents of the town and cities on the highway are looking forward to sharing in the baton relay,” Mrs Green said.

"The children and young adults need to be a part of the momentous occasion,” she said.

"They need to have that memory.”

Ms Green said seeing the baton may even inspire some children to be more active or even become athletes themselves.

"Here is an ideal opportunity to get that to happen, to encourage young people to be active,” she said.

"Be more involved in sport. Look where it can take you - to the Commonwealth Games.”

With the town "smack bang on the national highway”, Mrs Green said it was a shame the baton would have to pass through in a vehicle.

"It would only take less than half an hour to have a relay of people passing it from one end of town to the other.”

She said she believed small communities all around Australia were feeling more and more forgotten - overlooked for bigger cities.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bill trevor bundaberg bundaberg regional council childers commonwealth games 2018 gin gin queen's baton relay

Bundaberg communities lash out at Queen's Baton Relay snub

Bundaberg communities lash out at Queen's Baton Relay snub

BUNDABERG'S regional communities are upset they have been overlooked by the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Play unpicks the tapestry of life

Isabella Beutel asGwendolen Fairfax, Raymond Sinnamon as John Worthing JP , Sherry Barnes as Lady Bracknell. Photo: Paul Beutel.

Time may have passed by, but play is still relevant

