Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homes across the region are switching on their lights.
Homes across the region are switching on their lights. Max Fleet

Buy Now
News

Bundaberg Christmas lights map 2018

Crystal Jones
by
29th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

WANT to know where the lights are shining this Christmas?

  • Belle Eden Drive
  • Burnett Heads Rd Burnett Heads
  • Clive Crescent
  • 98 Dittman Rd
  • 107 Elliott Heads Rd
  • 129 Elliott Heads Rd
  • 342 Fairymead Rd North Bundaberg
  • 2 Finlay St Kepnock
  • 35b Glen Alpin Terrace Gin Gin
  • Greathead Rd
  • 5 Hinkler Avenue, North Bundaberg
  • 329 Hummock Rd Woongarra
  • 65 Hunter St Walkervale
  • 84 Kendalls Rd
  • 88 Kendalls Rd
  • Leeson St
  • Lutz Court
  • 4 Marland Court, Avoca
  • 29 Moncrieff St Kepnock
  • 17 Morrison St East Bundaberg
  • 12 Murray Court, Kalkie
  • Nagas Court
  • 34 Pickett St
  • 67 Pitt St, Walkervale
  • 12 Rokeby Court, Branyan 
  • 48 Searle St Thabeban
  • 11 Sarra Place
  • Sienna Bvld
  • 16 Southwood Court, Parklands
  • Thomas Healy Drive
  • 348 Woongarra Scenic Drive Bargara
  • Zunker St Burnett Heads
christmas christmas lights
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Home care packages costing our seniors

    premium_icon Home care packages costing our seniors

    Politics FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has called for transparency on costs to implement home care packages and shorten waiting times.

    • 29th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': Fireys warn it's not over yet

    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': Fireys warn it's not over yet

    Weather 'Uncharted' weather conditions continue to smash the state

    Our very own highway to hell

    premium_icon Our very own highway to hell

    News A stretch of Bruce Highway north of Brisbane is Qld’s riskiest road.

    • 29th Nov 2018 4:23 AM
    Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    premium_icon Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    Politics Overhaul of a tax rebate aimed at enticing people to go bush.

    Local Partners