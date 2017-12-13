Menu
Bundaberg Christmas lights map 2017

Crystal Jones
by

HERE is a handy list of this year's Christmas lights around Bundaberg. 

Make sure you head out to enjoy the lovely lights and if you know of any top spots email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au. 

  • Belle Eden Drive
  • Blamey St
  • Branyan St
  • Clive Crescent
  • Doblo St
  • 341 Fairymead Rd
  • 342 Fairymead Rd
  • Foster Drive
  • Gill Place
  • Grace St
  • Greathead Rd
  • Hunter St
  • 48 Kendalls Rd
  • Leeson St
  • 16 Loney St
  • Longview St
  • 2 Lovett St
  • Lutz Court
  • Marland Court
  • 16 McCrohon St
  • Montana Court
  • Morrison St
  • Nagas Court
  • Nielson St
  • Schulte St
  • 48 Searle St
  • Sienna Bvld
  • 13 Southwood St
  • 16 Southwood St
  • 3 Stancer Court
  • 13 Steuart St
  • Telegraph Rd
  • Thomas Healy Drive
  • Tropicana Drive
  • Walker St

Topics:  christmas lights

Bundaberg News Mail
