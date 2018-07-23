Bundaberg Christian College takes over kindergarten

FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT: Max and Sally Drews enjoy the facilities at the Chrysalis Central Kindergarten.

BUNDABERG Christian College recently became the approved provider of Chrysalis Central Kindergarten.

The kindergarten, formerly known as FDC Footprints, operates a Queensland Government approved five-day a fortnight program.

Children who turn four prior to June 30 in the year which they attend may be eligible for funding, making kindergarten affordable for families.

Last week a special morning tea was held for children embarking on a 'Chrysalis journey', and their families.

One of the mothers, Sally Drews, said the centre had been great for her son, Max.

"Our son has never been in care outside of the family before he started at Chrysalis Central only two weeks before the end of term 2 and he loves it,” she said.

"He has gained confidence and a greater awareness of the needs of others, which tells us that the teachers are very supportive of the children's emotional needs, as well as fostering care for others within the children. "We appreciate that our family's values and beliefs are upheld by the teachers and the program.”

The kindergarten runs from 9am to 3.30pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and alternate Wednesdays.

When enrolment numbers allow, the centre is able to accept children from the age of three into its program. Enrolments are being offered for the 2019 program. For details call 41 535 772.