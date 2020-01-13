Bundaberg charity's urgent SOS for volunteers and supplies

HELPING HAND: Drug Arm are calling for community help in the form of donations and volunteers.

HELPING HAND: Drug Arm are calling for community help in the form of donations and volunteers. brittiny edwards

BUNDABERG Drug Arm are asking for community support, as a dire need for supplies and volunteers emerges.

Since other services in the area have ceased they have found an increasing need for their services in the community as well as an increase in homelessness in the past six months.

Kelvin Rowland Pastor for BCON Ministery Centre said Drug Arm became desperate for donations.

"We got to a point where we had to do something because most of the donations that have come in for anybody in the last, say, six weeks have all been going off to bushfires," Mr Rowland said.

"That's fair enough but it just makes it a little bit harder for us to source donations.

"From the post we have had a good boost that should hopefully keep us going for a couple of months, but at the same time in a couple of months they'll start building shelters for people down south and there will go a lot of the material donations."

Mr Rowland said they were asking for material goods rather than cash.

Drug Arm Bundaberg Co-ordinator Petrina Rowland said they need supplies that can be served on the street.

"We provide clothing, blankets, shampoos, toiletries all that sort of stuff," Mrs Rowland said.

"We are calling out for things like noodles, tea, coffee, clothes and mostly mens' clothes would be great and blankets coming up towards winter.

"We are also calling out for volunteers."

Mrs Rowland said in a volunteer they look for someone who has a bit of common sense. "You're not out there to tell homeless what to do," she said.

You want people that are going to be good at listening and are a good talker and a bit understanding, sometimes the homeless can be a bit angry and you have to have a nous about you."

Mr Rowland said he likes a volunteer to be committed.

"What I like in a volunteer is someone who is committed, we have struggled with that," he said. "Since May we have put 15 people through and got them blue cards and some of them go out once and say 'I don't want to do that'.

"I would really like to put the van on the street another night, currently we only go out two nights a week on Monday and Thursday."

As for why they volunteer Leonie and Lurie Powell said the people they help appreciate it. "It's helping others and it has opened our eyes about what goes on in the street, even though we dealt with that sort of thing personally years ago," they said.

"You're helping people that's why we do it. We hope this sort of thing keeps going and we get some support, we wouldn't want to see this sort of thing stop due to lack of support." Donations can be dropped into BCON Ministry Centre or can be picked up if you call 0412 160 778.