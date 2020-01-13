Bundaberg Cemetery upgrades carried out

The council has carried out upgrades to the Bundaberg General Cemetery.

NEW signage, tree planting and design work has been completed at Bundaberg Regional Cemeteries.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said upgrades to each of the four facilities was an important task.

"Our cemeteries across the region remain places of significance not only for families to remember their loved ones but also as repositories of this region's rich history," Mayor Dempsey said.

"It's imperative that these places of final rest are treated with respect and dignity."

Cr Dempsey said work to different aspects of Bundaberg General Cemetery was rolled out over six months in 2019.

"There were approximately 300 trees planted on the internal roadways within the Bundaberg Cemetery and 500 metres of asphalt laid within the cemetery itself," he said.

"New signage featuring motifs of natural flora were also added to the area."

Cr Dempsey said $40,000 in renovations to the columbarium also took place in 2019 at Bundaberg Cemetery.

"This renovation included a design of natural colours and materials to enhance the columbarium and give it the significance it respectfully deserves," he said.

"This design work then follows through to the memorial plaque display board which was installed at the cemetery office."

Cr Dempsey said updated signage was installed at entry points of the Bundaberg Cemetery, Gin Gin Cemetery, Apple Tree Creek Cemetery and Childers Cemetery.

He said keeping the region's cemeteries in good condition was a priority.

"I am proud of the great work our staff do in ensuring the appropriate level of care and supervision is afforded these places which hold such emotional attachment for many people," he said.