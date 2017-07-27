26°
News

Bundaberg CBD tree poisoner confesses to council

Crystal Jones
| 27th Jul 2017 5:09 PM
HALF DEAD: The tree on Bourbong St.
HALF DEAD: The tree on Bourbong St. Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG shopkeeper has expressed his concerns over the poisoning of a CBD tree.

Brendon Lane said the tree on Bourbong St was left "half dead” after he believed it was attacked with salt and bleach.

"It's upsetting,” he said.

"Council has had to send water tanks to flush out the poisons.”

The tree appeared to have visibly died back and a smaller shrub at the base of the tree appeared to have died off.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council had investigated the condition of the tree and a member of the community had come forward.

"Some weeks ago council was advised by community member of a suspected attempt to poison a tree outside a Bourbong St premises,” he said.

"During council inquiries into the allegation a person provided information to council in relation to this issue along with an apology.

"Council issued a caution to a person but is taking no further action in relation to the allegation.”

DEAD: The shrub at the base of the tree. It is not known what caused its condition.
DEAD: The shrub at the base of the tree. It is not known what caused its condition. Crystal Jones
Bundaberg News Mail
Tears fall as friends and family farewell Bundy cop

Tears fall as friends and family farewell Bundy cop

"COMPETENT, courageous, tenacious and brave; dedicated yet understanding and compassionate to those who needed his help.”

Boris Johnson gives our rum a mention

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

What effect will Brexit have on Bundaberg Rum?

Legendary '80s band to open Crush Festival in true pub-rock style

RETRO ROCK: Moving Pictures will open the Crush Festival in Bundaberg.

Moving Pictures snare Crush gig

Maryborough Speedway to host Australian karting title

Karting: Maryborough's Ashleigh Moller in action.

"We've been working on this since the Queensland titles in October."

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Trash needed for cancer cure and you can help

MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Brett Taylor is the organiser of a lot of charity car shows and this year, he will be doing up two of his own cars for display. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Help a good cause

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town