Bundaberg CBD tree poisoner confesses to council

A BUNDABERG shopkeeper has expressed his concerns over the poisoning of a CBD tree.

Brendon Lane said the tree on Bourbong St was left "half dead” after he believed it was attacked with salt and bleach.

"It's upsetting,” he said.

"Council has had to send water tanks to flush out the poisons.”

The tree appeared to have visibly died back and a smaller shrub at the base of the tree appeared to have died off.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council had investigated the condition of the tree and a member of the community had come forward.

"Some weeks ago council was advised by community member of a suspected attempt to poison a tree outside a Bourbong St premises,” he said.

"During council inquiries into the allegation a person provided information to council in relation to this issue along with an apology.

"Council issued a caution to a person but is taking no further action in relation to the allegation.”