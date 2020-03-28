Bundaberg candidates confused at ECQ rules

Local candidates are confused at ECQ’s new rules regarding posters and scrutineering.

POLITICAL candidates have been left scratching their heads at measures announced by the Electoral Commission of Queensland this week

An ECQ spokeswoman said no election signage could be erected around polling booths until 5am on election day.

“The number of scrutineers observing the count is now limited to one per candidate, in order to support social distancing measures throughout the count,” she said.

But it is understood by the NewsMail that some local candidates have interpreted regulations to mean that no scrutineers were permitted during the counts.

The measures were available to read at https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/media.