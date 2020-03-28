Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local candidates are confused at ECQ’s new rules regarding posters and scrutineering.
Local candidates are confused at ECQ’s new rules regarding posters and scrutineering.
News

Bundaberg candidates confused at ECQ rules

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
27th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLITICAL candidates have been left scratching their heads at measures announced by the Electoral Commission of Queensland this week

An ECQ spokeswoman said no election signage could be erected around polling booths until 5am on election day.

“The number of scrutineers observing the count is now limited to one per candidate, in order to support social distancing measures throughout the count,” she said.

But it is understood by the NewsMail that some local candidates have interpreted regulations to mean that no scrutineers were permitted during the counts.

The measures were available to read at https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/media.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that people have a lot of questions. We’ve answered 100 of the top ones about the...

        Having the time of their life

        premium_icon Having the time of their life

        News NO ONE puts Shirley Evans in the corner, even when she’s in isolation.

        • 28th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
        Queensland beaches remove flags

        premium_icon Queensland beaches remove flags

        News LIFEGUARDS will remove their red and yellow flags from beaches around the state.

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms