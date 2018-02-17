Bundaberg cancer centre shuts down

The Bundaberg Integrated Cancer Centre, which opened its doors four years ago, will close after Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service made the decision to award the contract for radiation oncology services in Bundaberg to Genesis Care.

A BUNDABERG oncology centre will close, with more than 30 staff affected as patients are transitioned to new health sites.

Bundaberg Icon Integrated Cancer Centre, which opened four years ago, will close after Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service awarded the contract for radiation oncology services in Bundaberg to Genesis Care late last year.

Genesis Care has built two facilities to deliver its service.

Day oncology services at Icon moved to Mater Private Hospital and The Friendly Society Private Hospital this week.

Icon Group chief executive officer Mark Middleton said all patients under treatment were notified personally by phone and would receive letters advising of the changes from this week.

Mr Middleton said about 60 per cent of staff chose to stay with Icon Group and took roles in other regional and metropolitan communities, with some staff working in remote roles from Bundaberg while supporting other centres in the network.

"For the remaining staff who wanted to stay within the local area, our understanding is that they took roles with the new provider or found others in the local medical community,” he said.

"We still have three admin staff on site, who will be there for the foreseeable future to handle patient inquiries regarding the transition.”

Mr Middleton said specialists Dr Jason Restall and Dr Simon Durrant would treat their patients at The Friendly Society Private Hospital and The Mater Private Hospital respectively.

"While the centre is closing, patients will still receive the same care locally - it will simply transition to being delivered at the above-mentioned hospitals,” he said.

"The doctor model ensured patients had the highest level of supervision any time they were being treated at the centre.”