BREAKING: Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?
A CONTROLLED burn in North Bundaberg is causing a significant amount of smoke to blanket Bundaberg.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed a permit was issued for the burn.
The large blaze, situated on Bundaberg Sugar land, could be seen clearly across the river, prompting concern from some on social media.
However, a spokesman confirmed the hazard reduction burn was planned and under control.
Massive hazard reduction burn on #BundabergSugar land at Fairymead this afternoon. Sources say a permit for the #fire was issued, but @QldFES have yet to confirm where exactly or how big it is with #bundaberg @news_mail pic.twitter.com/uPdoATcxDA— Sarah Steger (@SarahKateSteger) August 9, 2018
A witness said a number of drivers had pulled over on Fairymead Rd and were lining up to take photos of the smoky mountain.
