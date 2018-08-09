BREAKING: Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?

THICK SMOKE: Ben Turnbull captured this photo from the Hummock of smoke coming from a large fire in the North Bundaberg area.

A CONTROLLED burn in North Bundaberg is causing a significant amount of smoke to blanket Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed a permit was issued for the burn.

CONTROLLED BURN: Fire fighters conducted a hazard reduction burn on Bundaberg Sugar land this afternoon with the amount of smoke causing concern for some locals. Sarah Steger

The large blaze, situated on Bundaberg Sugar land, could be seen clearly across the river, prompting concern from some on social media.

However, a spokesman confirmed the hazard reduction burn was planned and under control.

Massive hazard reduction burn on #BundabergSugar land at Fairymead this afternoon. Sources say a permit for the #fire was issued, but @QldFES have yet to confirm where exactly or how big it is with #bundaberg @news_mail pic.twitter.com/uPdoATcxDA — Sarah Steger (@SarahKateSteger) August 9, 2018

A witness said a number of drivers had pulled over on Fairymead Rd and were lining up to take photos of the smoky mountain.

This is a developing story. Updated to follow.