Bundaberg cafe can't catch a break

HARD TIMES: After the 2013 floods hit Bundaberg, Hinkler Central closed its doors for four months, leaving Muffin Break without an income stream. At the time, Muffin Break owners Shane and Tracey Gesch told the NewsMail they had lost their livelihood.

HARD TIMES: After the 2013 floods hit Bundaberg, Hinkler Central closed its doors for four months, leaving Muffin Break without an income stream. At the time, Muffin Break owners Shane and Tracey Gesch told the NewsMail they had lost their livelihood. Max Fleet BUN030513TQC1

FORMER owners of a popular Hinkler Central cafe have gone into liquidation but the cafe's parent company has stepped in to help keep the business from closing.

A winding up notice was issued on Tuesday for the family trust trading as Muffin Break at its Hinkler location and liquidators appointed on Friday.

Current acting manager Brenton Primmer, who had only been on site for three days, said it would be business as usual as they continued to serve customers.

Mr Primmer said Foodco - the owner of the Muffin Break franchise - had stepped in Monday after the "franchisee didn't pay the bills and went insolvent”.

He was not able to provide further details but said there would be no closure of the central store.

RSM Australia Partners' Mitchell Herret was appointed liquidator, but did not respond to questions from the NewsMail yesterday.

The region has a second Muffin Break store at Stockland and yesterday its owners said they were sad to hear the news about their sister store but they were a separate entity and would continue on with business as normal.

It is not the first time the Hinkler Muffin Break store has faced hard times.

After the 2013 floods hit Bundaberg, Hinkler Central closed its doors for four months, leaving its stores without an income stream.

At the time, Muffin Break owners Shane and Tracey Gesch told the NewsMail they had lost their livelihood.

Mr Gesch said it had been a trying time for their whole family.

"It's been pretty dreadful,” Mr Gesch said in May, 2013.

"It's been a real rollercoaster of emotions.”

But despite their own problems, the couple lent a hand to an organisation which had been at the heart of the flood relief, TQ's Cafe at the Salvation Army Tom Quinn Community Centre.

They turned a bad situation around by helping people with disabilities learn food preparation skills.

The NewsMail was unable to contact the current owners.