Bundaberg by-election dates to put in diary

PRE-POLL: Division 8 and 10 will soon be back at the polls. Carolyn Archer
Jim Alouat
WITH the Bundaberg Regional Council division 8 and 10 by-election set for February 10 there are some key dates to keep in mind.

The first is candidate nominations close at noon on Tuesday, January 23 a little more than a week away.

That means the likes of Dr Jane Truscott, Steve Cooper and David Facer, who have already announced their intention to run for the division 8 seat, will need to formally nominate themselves.

For voters in those divisions, you have until 5pm, Friday, January 19 to ensure your electoral details are up to date.

Remember these two by-elections are for residents living in those divisions only.

For division 8 this includes Branyan, Avoca and Millbank.

For division 10 it encompasses the suburbs of Walkervale, Kepnock, Thabeban and Ashfield.

To check if you're within the divisions visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

If you want or need to vote early, visit the pre-poll centre at Shop 12 and 3, 9 Maryborough St Bundaberg between;

9am - 5pm Monday, January 29 - Friday, February 2

9am - 5pm Monday, February 5- Thursday, February 8

9am - 6pm Friday, February 9

If you're unable to vote on election day or at a pre-poll centre you can apply for a postal vote or to have a polling officer visit your address.

You have until 7pm Wednesday, February 7 to apply but make sure to check your eligibility.

Unlike the recent state election, the by-election will use an optional voting system so you can vote for one candidate or nominate some or all by numbering the boxes on the ballot paper.

Polling booths on Saturday, February 10 for division 8 and 10 are situated at:

Churches of Christ, 76 Twyford St, Avoca

Branyan Road State School, Branyan Dr, Branyan

Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall, 36 Avoca St, Millbank

Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Rd, Thabeban

Walkervale State School, Water St, Walkervale

Topics:  bundaberg regional council by-election division 10 division 8 voters

