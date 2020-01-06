Bundaberg businesses chipping in to help fire fundraising

AS DEVASTATING bushfires continue in NSW and Victoria, Bundaberg businesses are doing what they can to raise money for victims, volunteers and firefighters.

Local gym Total Fitness and Crossfit United Bundaberg has organised a crossfit challenge competition for Bundaberg athletes.

Owner Megan Murphy said she was heartbroken over the damage caused by the bushfires and wanted to assist the victims in some way.

"We feel completely helpless watching the news updates at the moment and know we aren't the only ones feeling this way," Ms Murphy said.

"We thought a local competition would be a great opportunity for our members, and anyone else locally, to donate and raise funds for the firefighters, people caring for injured wildlife and all the families affected."

Registrations close on Wednesday for the twilight fundraising event on Friday, January 10, from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Other Bundaberg businesses have also taken to social media with a similar objective in mind.

Caneland Cookies posted to their Instagram business page, selling cookies for $3 each, with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross.

"I will be selling 'not all heroes wear capes' vanilla cookies for $3 each, with all profits being donated to the Red Cross," the post read.

"Order one cookie for a firefighter you love or order 20 cookies to drop off at your local fire station."

Bundaberg local and owner of Organising the Four of Us Leanne Baker is calling for the public to donate $33, to join her online course on home organisation and decluttering, with all proceeds to be given to the Red Cross.

Ms Baker posted a video to her Facebook after raising $15,000 in just 24 hours.

"Our goal is $20,000 and I have absolutely no doubt that we will reach that goal and make a difference together," Ms Baker said.

"If you could keep sharing that post and if you would like to join, that would be wonderful."